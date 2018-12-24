Asaduddin Owaisi flays Pakistan PM Imran Khan over 'minorities unsafe in India' remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the latter’s remark that “members of the minority community are unsafe in India”. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Owaisi advised the Pakistan Prime Minister to learn from India “about inclusive politics and minority rights”.

Citing that the Pakistani Constitution only allowed a Muslim to be the President of the country, the Member of Parliament from Hyderabad pointed that India had seen “multiple Presidents from oppressed communities”.

The AIMIM chief tweeted, “According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be President. India has seen multiple Presidents from oppressed communities. It's high time Khan sahab learns something from us about inclusive politics & minority rights.”

The angry rebuttal by the Hyderabad MP came after the Pakistan Prime Minister referred to a statement on mob violence by critically-acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah, alleging that the members of the minority community were unsafe in India and were not being treated as equal citizens.

Imran Khan had also said that his government would "show" the Narendra Modi government in India "how to treat minorities" and make them feel safe in their country.

The row was triggered with Naseeruddin Shah alleging that some people in the country had complete independence for taking law into their own hands. In a video message on YouTube, the critically-acclaimed actor said that the death of a cow was being given more importance than the death of a police officer in some areas.

“I feel worried thinking about my children because they have not received any religious education. We chose not to give any religious education to our children because I believe that good or evil has nothing to do with religion,” the actor had said.

Reacting to his statement, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had asserted that India is the most tolerant nation in the world.

"You will not find the kind of tolerance anywhere in the world which we have in our country. India is the most tolerant country," the Union Home Minister had said.

"There are 72 sects in Islam, all of them are found here, not even the Islamic countries have all. There’s no question of intolerance in the country," he had added.