Asaram Bapu rape case: Ahead of verdict, Section 144 to be imposed in Jodhpur

JAIPUR: Ahead of pronouncement of verdict in Asaram Bapu rape case on April 25, Rajasthan High Court on Saturday made arrangements inside Jodhpur Central Jail for the judgement. Section 144 of CRPC will be imposed in Jodhpur till April 30, reported ANI.

The imposition of Section 144 prohibits the presence of persons carrying firearms and others articles capable of causing injury, raising slogans and exhibiting placards. "We appeal to public to follow the order. More than four people can't assemble in public," said Jodhpur Police.

On April 7, the Jodhpur SC/ST Court had announced that it would pronounce the verdict in Asaram Bapu rape case on April 25. Asaram has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl over a period of nine years.

If convicted, the self-styled godman faces a maximum sentence of 10 years. He is also facing a rape case in Gujarat.

The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013. He's been inside the prison since then. Several courts have repeatedly denied his bail requests.

In 2013, a Surat-based girl filed a case against him, alleging sexual assaults between 1997 and 2006 when she was living in his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city. The girl belonging to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh was a student at the ashram.