PM Narendra Modi

Asia will grow when India and China work together with trust: PM Modi in Singapore

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singaore, PM Modi highlighted how close cooperation with China and with ASEAN countries is top priority for India.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Recognising the need for Asia and the South-East Asian region to lead the world in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the maturity shown by India and China in recent times.

Delivering the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore - the first Indian PM to do so, PM Modi highlighted the role that India and China have been and will have to continue playing for development in Asia and South-East Asian region. "We are the two most populous countries in the world and two of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. Working together and with confidence and trust will ensure the entire region benefits and progresses," he said. "In recent times, both India and China have shown wisdom and maturity in managing issues and ensuring a peaceful border. Being sensitive to each other's needs and aspirations is the way forward."

 

 

PM Modi also underlined India's focus towards working closely with ASEAN countries and said the country holds the ties very dear. "With each south-east Asian country, we have a growing political, economic and defence ties. Singapore, with whom our ties have been peaceful and mutually beneficial for years and years, has to play a critical role. ASEAN represents diversity of culture, religion, prosperity and Singapore is our springboard to the region," said PM Modi.

This is not the first time PM Modi has highlighted the significance of ASEAN. At the Republic Day celebrations this year, the 10 ASEAN leaders were invited as chief guests. PM Modi had said on the occasion that working closely to ensure peace, security, progress and development between India and ASEAN is top priority.

 

 

