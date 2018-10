At least seven people were killed and more than 20 were injured in Assam's Guwahati after a bus lost control and fell in the pond.

People injured during the accident were admitted to a hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The accident took place between Guwahati and Mukalmua when an Assam State Transport Corporation bus fell in the pond.

The number of passengers is yet to be ascertained and investigations are underway.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)