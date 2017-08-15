Assam celebrates Independence Day

Guwahati: Independence Day celebrations took place on Tuesday across Assam amid devastating floods in the state that have claimed 20 lives and affected over 30 lakh others.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unfurled the national flag at the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara here, while his cabinet colleagues and senior officials hoisted the tricolour at celebration venues in different districts.

In Guwahati, thousands took to the streets riding on cycles, motorcycles and waving the flag.

The floods hit the state in the last few days inundating over 3,000 villages in 25 districts.

The latest toll is apart from the 84 persons who died in the first wave of floods between April to June.