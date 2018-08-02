Assam Governor says NRC draft as per Assam Accord, suggests other states to prepare the same for security

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam NRC

Guwahati: Following a strong political storm over the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday assured the inclusion of each and every Indian in the voters' list, prepared to identify 'illegal migrants'. He added that the draft of NRC has been framed as per the wishes of Assamese and Assam accord.

"Draft of NRC is historical for Assamese people as it has been done as per wishes of Assamese and Assam accord. Many people are worried over non-inclusion of their names in NRC, I assure them that anyone who is an Indian their name will certainly be there in final NRC report," Mukhi said.

Guaranteeing security to all those whoever are Indians, he said that the Central government has the right to know about the foreigners staying in the state or the country.

Suggesting similar survey across the nation, the Assam Governor said, "It will be better if every state has NRC prepared, they should not only prepare NRC rather they should update it with every census, this will ensure full proof security in the country."

Mukhi's statement comes in the wake of Assam NRC report release which excluded several lakhs of people, terming them as 'illegal immigrants'. Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC, which has been being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

The publication of the complete draft of the NRC witnessed the inclusion of 2,89,83,677 people out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam rocked both house of Parliament after which Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the opposition not to politicise the 'sensitive' matter as the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has 'no role' in it. 

(With inputs from agencies)

