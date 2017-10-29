Assam Minister mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'dog' tweet

New Delhi: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over the latter's tongue in cheek response to allegations against his Twitter handle being managed by someone else.

In what could begin as a Twitter spar, Sarma responded in the affirmative to Rahul Gandhi's 'dog' tweeting on his behalf, and said that Gandhi was busy feeding the dog when the Assam government wanted to discuss urgent issues of the state.

Earlier in the day, Rahul posted a video on Twitter of his dog being fed biscuits and wrote, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I`m coming clean..it`s me..Pidi..I`m way ?? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

In response, the Assam Minister tweeted, "Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me. Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam`s issues."

Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues https://t.co/Eiu7VsuvL1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2017

Talks about Gandhi's Twitter handle being managed by someone else began to circulate, when the oft mocked for his public remarks, Gandhi scion began to improve on his posts on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The tweets were mostly targeted at the leading dispensation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi hit the bullseye with wit and sarcasm.

It can be noted that Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma left Congress Party to join BJP in 2015 over ideological differences.