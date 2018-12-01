Assam: Several injured after explosion in train at Udalguri district

Several people were injured on Saturday night after an explosion took place in an intercity train at Udalguri district in Assam.

An explosion took place inside one of the coaches in the Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express at Harisinga in Udalguri. According to news agency ANI, at least 11 people have been injured in the explosion.

However, quoting railway and police sources, news agency PTI said that three persons were injured in the explosion in Rangia-Dekargaon Intercity Express train.

The explosion occurred around 7.04 pm, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said.

According to PTI, one of them is critically injured and has been rushed to a hospital. Railway and police officials have rushed to the site, which is around 95 km from Guwahati, the sources said.

Investigations are on and it was yet to be ascertained whether the explosion was caused by a grenade or an improvised explosive device (IED), the sources added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.