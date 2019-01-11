At BJP National Council meet, Amit Shah issues battle cry for Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: BJP National Council meet got underway at the Ramlila Ground here on Friday with party chief Amit Shah using wars as metaphors to outline his plans for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Underlining the need to take the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to people at large, Shah said that the upcoming elections would be a battle between two completely different ideologies. "We believe in the welfare of the poor, in fulfilling the aspirations of the young and in the happiness of people at large. PM Modi had worked relentlessly in the last four years for this and you have to ensure that India's achievements in the last four years reach the far corners," he told party workers. "The upcoming elections would be a battle between two ideologies. We believe in development and welfare and they (apparently refering to Congress) work for personal gains."

Expressing his unwavering faith in the work done by the NDA government, Shah then said that a win in the 2019 elections would ensure BJP reaches states which have not yet been won. "Our win in the elections coming up would ensure we make our presence felt in Kerala. The 2014 results were great and it has to be repeated," he said while attacking rival parties. "They speak of Mahagathbandhan. What is Mahagathbandhan? They could not see eye-to-eye previously but are trying to shake hands now. Do you know why? It is because they cannot tolerate the good work done by PM Modi and want to defeat him. That is their single-point agenda."

Shah then listed out the achievements of the PM Modi government, especially pointing out schemes related to cleanliness, electrification and gas cylinders. He also said that defence forces were demoralised under the UPA government. "This time, it was not the government of Manmohan (Singh) but of Modi. We ensured that our forces conducted surgical strikes to avenge the death of our bravehearts. Only two countries were known for avenging their fallen soldiers - US and Israel. Modi ji ensured India's name is added to the list," he said.

Choosing to then directly target Congress, Shah fired a number of shots at the main opposition party and its leaders - and over a range of issues. "There is not a single blotch on the Modi government but those out on bail themselves keep attacking. Rahul ji, the country can see everything," he said, adding that Congress is only good at playing vote-bank politics.