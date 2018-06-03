हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
At least 13 civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan

On Saturday night, two BSF personnel were killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan rangers along the IB in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

As Pakistan continues to violation ceasefire along the International Border, the security forces have asserted that they are “fully prepared” to tackle any situation. Confirming that at least 13 civilians have been injured in firing from the Pakistan side, Inspector General of Police in Jammu, SD Singh, said that arrangement have been made to vacate vulnerable areas.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “We are fully prepared to face any situation. At least 13 civilians are injured but their morale is high, we have made full arrangements to vacate people from vulnerable areas.”

On Saturday night, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan rangers along the IB in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The fresh incident of ceasefire violation comes even as India and Pakistan mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.

In a special hotline contact established between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan on Tuesday, the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and Working Boundary was reviewed. It was mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.

