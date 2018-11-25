हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

At least 21 injured after tourist bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

The injured passengers have been moved to the hospital.

At least 21 injured after tourist bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh
ANI photo

Shimla: At least 21 people were injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge at Kiari Nallah on Solan-Shimla border in Himachal Pradesh. The injured passengers have been moved to the hospital.

"All the passengers have been rescued and the injured have been shifted to the hospital," Omapati Jamwal, SP, Shimla said.

Tags:
Himachal PradeshKiari NallahSolan-Shimla border

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close