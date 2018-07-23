हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
At least 5 killed, several trapped in fire in residential building in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning, killing at least five people. Authorities fear that many are still trapped inside the building even as the rescue operations are underway.

The incident took place in Ner Chowk area of Mandi. At least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to Rajiv Kumar, Additional District Magistrate of Mandi, LPG cylinder blast appears to be the reason behind the fire.

More details are awaited.

