Uttar Pradesh

At least 7 dead, 3 injured in explosion at Badaun firecracker factory

At least seven persons died while three others got injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the explosion occured at a firecracker factory in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

At least 7 dead, 3 injured in explosion at Badaun firecracker factory
Representational image

At least seven persons died while three others got injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, the explosion occured at a firecracker factory in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

More details are awaited.

