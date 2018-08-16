Atal Bihari Vajpayee on life support, continues to be critical, says AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is critical and continues to remain on advanced life-support system. As per the health bulletin by AIIMS released at 11 am on Thursday, the hospital said "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems."
The 93-year-old was admitted to AIIMS due to a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Several politicians have visited AIIMS since last evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of Vajpayee. He reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh, Harsh Vardhan also visited the hospital.
Latest updates on the former PM's health:
## There is no improvement in the health condition of the former PM. The latest AIIMS bulletin says that he continues to be critical and is still on life support.
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems: AIIMS statement pic.twitter.com/OJKHHcTDSn
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
## Senior BJP leader LK Advani visited AIIMS along with his daughter Pratibha Advani. Advani has been a long-time aide of the former PM.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani and daughter Pratibha Advani arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. Vajpayee’s condition is critical & he is on life support system pic.twitter.com/QgeG9isWDg
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
## Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also visited AIIMS to check on Vajpayee's health. Singh has often praised Vajpayee's contribution for the country and for his parliamentary constituency Lucknow. "No one can deny the fact that the ‘vikaas ki Ganga’ in Lucknow was initiated by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was further taken up by former MP Lalji Tandon. Shaheed Path in Lucknow was started by Atalji when he was the prime minister and I was the Union surface transport minister," Singh had recently said.
#Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. Vajpayee’s condition is critical & he is on life support system pic.twitter.com/X4YOLvwInm
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
## UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma gets emotional on the news of the ill health of the former PM. "The news of his ill health has saddened me. He has always been an inspiration and a guide to me," the UP Deputy CM said on Thursday.
## People across the country are praying for the health of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Gwalior: Students of Government Ayurvedic College pray for health of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is admitted at AIIMS and is in critical condition. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TImYv5QFLe
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
## Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting AIIMS to meet the former Prime Minister. ## West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling to Delhi later in the day today to meet the ailing BJP patriarch. Banerjee, who served as a minister in Vajpayee's cabinet.
## BJP President Amit Shah visited AIIMS on Thursday morning.
BJP President Amit Shah arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. Vajpayee’s condition is critical & he is on life support system. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/CbjIqyHruD
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
## Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting AIIMS today. His aide Ashutosh, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday tweeted praises about the former PM. "Despite all the ideological differences, i always respected Atal ji. He is a true statesman, large hearted who believes in democratic exchange of ideas, rooted deeply in Indian-ness," Ashutosh tweeted.