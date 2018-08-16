Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Favourite pastime, accomplishments and other interesting facts about former PM

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is respectfully admired even by his staunchest rivals, continues to remain critical and has been put on the life-support system.
The 93-year-old BJP leader, who is credited for building the party from scratch, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.
According to the doctors attending him at the AIIMS, both his lungs are not in good condition because of pneumonia on both sides and kidneys are also weak. While the entire country prays for his speedy recovery and good health, we bring you some interesting and little-known facts about the three-time former prime minister and the BJP patriarch.
Besides being a statesman of global repute, Atal Ji is also well known for his excellent oratory skills. His fiery speeches, laced with wit and humour, often used to leave his opponents and supporters equally spellbound whenever he chose to express his views on pressing issues inside Parliament or at open forums.
He possesses a very command over the English and Hindi and languages, which also reflects in his writings, poems and political commentaries on socio-political issues.
He has been a poet, who touched millions of hearts through his thought-provoking poetries, an orator par excellence, a politician of enviable repute, a statesman of international stature and, above all, a very simple human being.
He served as the editor of (i) Rashtra-Dharma (monthly), (ii) Panchajanya (weekly) and Swadesh and Veer Arjun (both dailies).
He was a member of the National Integration Council since 1961, President of (i) All India Station Masters and Assistant Station Masters Association, 1965-70, (ii) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Samarak Samiti, 1968-84, (iii) Deendayal Dham, Farah, Mathura, UP, (iv) Janmabhoomi Smarak Samiti, 1969 onwards and (v) Krishna Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Trust, Gwalior
As an active politician, Vajpayee showed a keen interest in the international affairs, worked for the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women and child welfare and remained deeply concerned about the economic development of the country.
Reading, writing, travelling, cooking and watching movies were his favourite pastime.
He was a globetrotter and visited several countries while serving as a lawmaker and prime minister.
According to government records, Vajpayee was part of (i) Parliamentary Goodwill Mission to East Africa, 1965 as a member; (ii) Parliamentary Delegations to Australia, 1967, European Parliament, 1983, and Canada, 1987; (iii) Indian Delegations to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meetings held in Canada, 1966 and 1994, Zambia 1980, Isle of Man 1984; (iv) Indian Delegation to Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference, Japan, 1974, Sri Lanka, 1975, Switzerland, 1984; (v) Indian Delegation to the UN General Assembly, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1996; and (vi) Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Bulgaria, 1997; Leader, Indian Delegation to Human Rights Commission Meeting, Geneva, 1993; and Delegation of Standing Committees of External Affairs to Gulf countries- Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.
As Prime Minister, Vajpayee travelled extensively across the globe for various international conferences and goodwill visits notable among them were - United Nations General Assembly Session, SARRC Summit, CHOGM Summit, Indo-EU Summit, ASEAN Summit, NAM Summit, G-8 Border Dialogue and bilateral visits to many countries.
During his youth, Vajpayee participated in the country's freedom struggle and went to jail in 1942. later, during the Emergency imposed in 1975-77 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Vajpayee was among several politicians who were detained by the government.
He was awarded Padma Vibhushan by President of India in recognition of his services to the Nation, conferred (I) Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy by Kanpur University, 1993, (ii) Lok Manya Tilak Puruskar, 1994, (iii) Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian, 1994 and Bharat Ratna in 2015.
He also became the first non-Congress Prime Minister to serve a full five-year term - from 1998 to 2004 – a feat which earned recognition for his ability to hold together a complex coalition.
The historic bus journey to Lahore in 1999 during which he signed the landmark Lahore Declaration with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for peace and security in the Indian sub-continent is still lauded as one of the major highlights of his government.