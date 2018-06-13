हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee showing significant improvement, kidney function back to normal: AIIMS

AIIMS had earlier said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was responding well to the treatment and was on injectable antibiotics.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee showing significant improvement, kidney function back to normal: AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in his health condition in the last 48 hours. According to the health bulletin by the hospital, Vajpayee’s kidney function is back to normal.

Addressing mediapersons about the health condition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, heart rate, respiratory function and blood pressure of Vajpayee are also in normal range and being maintained without external support. Doctors believe that Vajpayee will make full recovery in the next few days.

AIIMS had earlier said that the former prime minister was responding well to the treatment and was on injectable antibiotics.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on Monday following complaints of urinary tract infection and other complications. While the hospital initially said that he was admitted for routine check-up, it was later reported that there were some kidney-related problems that he was treated for.

Soon after he got admitted to AIIMS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders rushed to the hospital to meet the former prime minister. Prime Minister Modi had met the doctors treating Vajpayee and enquired about his well-being.

Others who visited the hospital were veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Vajpayee, who was PM briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, has retreated from active politics over the last few years due to failing health conditions. He was the first non-Congress PM to serve a full five-year term. Along with Advani, Vajpayee took the BJP from two seats in the Lok Sabha to power at the Centre.

At 93, Vajpayee is currently the oldest living former prime minister.

Tags:
Atal Bihari VajpayeeAIIMSAtal Bihari Vajpayee AIIMSAtal Bihari Vajpayee treatment

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close