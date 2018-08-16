Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death marks the end of an era, this is a personal and irreplaceable loss: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death on Thursday. PM Modi posted a series of tweets in both Hindi and English to pay his tribute to Vajpayee.

Modi said that he was just 'silent' on the demise of a great leader and expressed that this is "the end of an era".

मैं नि:शब्द हूं, शून्य में हूं, लेकिन भावनाओं का ज्वार उमड़ रहा है। हम सभी के श्रद्धेय अटल जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक पल उन्होंने राष्ट्र को समर्पित कर दिया था। उनका जाना, एक युग का अंत है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

He posted the news of Vajpayee's death saying, "Atal ji is not amongst us today, but his inspiration, guidance, will be received by every Indian."

अटल जी आज हमारे बीच में नहीं रहे, लेकिन उनकी प्रेरणा, उनका मार्गदर्शन, हर भारतीय को, हर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता को हमेशा मिलता रहेगा। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और उनके हर स्नेही को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे। ओम शांति ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Recalling his 'sharp intellect' and 'outstanding wit', Modi said that Vajpayee's death is a personal loss and irreplaceable loss for him. He said, "Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit."

Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Modi also acknowledged that it was Vajpayee's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.

It was Atal Ji's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Modi also credited Vajpayee for laying a strong foundation for the BJP. He said, "It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states."

It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his sorrow. Praising his leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence, he said that the 'Gentle Giant' will be missed. He said, "Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all."

Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2018

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the age of 93 in the national capital on Thursday. He breathed his last at 5.05 pm at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).