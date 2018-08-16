हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death marks the end of an era, this is a personal and irreplaceable loss: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind reacts to Atala Bihari Vajpayee's death.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s death marks the end of an era, this is a personal and irreplaceable loss: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death on Thursday. PM Modi posted a series of tweets in both Hindi and English to pay his tribute to Vajpayee. 

Modi said that he was just 'silent' on the demise of a great leader and expressed that this is "the end of an era".

 

He posted the news of Vajpayee's death saying, "Atal ji is not amongst us today, but his inspiration, guidance, will be received by every Indian." 

 

 

Recalling his 'sharp intellect' and 'outstanding wit', Modi said that Vajpayee's death is a personal loss and irreplaceable loss for him. He said, "Atal Ji's passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit."

 

 

Modi also acknowledged that it was Vajpayee's exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. 

 

Modi also credited Vajpayee for laying a strong foundation for the BJP. He said, "It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states."

 

 

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his sorrow. Praising his leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence, he said that the 'Gentle Giant' will be missed. He said, "Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all."

 

 

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at the age of 93 in the national capital on Thursday. He breathed his last at 5.05 pm at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

