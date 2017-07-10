Attack on Amarnath pilgrims: India will never get bogged down by evil designs of hate, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night condemned the dastardly terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir and said that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks.

He also said that he was pained beyond words at the dastardly attack.

"Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone," PM Modi tweeted.

"My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured," he added.

In another tweet, the PM said, "India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate."

He spoke to Governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured all possible assistance required.

At least seven pilgrims were killed and a number of others injured in the terror attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir tonight.

Five of them were women, police said.

At 8.20 pm today, the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, an official said. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added, as per PTI.

A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred.

The bus had come from Sonamarg. The pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine.

The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.

(With Agency inputs)