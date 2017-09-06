Australian firm MLA portrays Lord Ganesha in meat ad; 'hurt' Hindus seek withdrawal

Melbourne: A controversial advertisement meant for the promotion of lamb meat featuring Hindu deity Lord Ganesha has enraged members of the Hindu community in Australia and overseas.

The members of the Hindu community have now demanded a ban on the campaign.

The advertisement, which was released on September 4, by the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) has already been referred to the Australian Standards Bureau, according to PTI.

Nitin Vashisht, the spokesman of the Hindu community in Australia, has demanded the withdrawal of the controversial advertisement which features Lord Ganesha and other divinities promoting consumption of lamb meat.

Besides Lord Ganesha, other divinities including Jesus, Buddha, Thor and Zeus have been shown sitting around a dining table tucking into lamb at a barbecue in the ad.

The ad says "to lamb - the meat we can all eat".

Reacting to it, Nitin Vashisht said the Ganesha ad is highly 'insensitive'.

"He is shown as ... Eating lamb and looking for a new marketing strategy for himself. [That] is really very insensitive to the community", Vashisht was quoted as saying.

People have also reacted angrily to the ad on social media.

Following the controversy, MLA Group Marketing Manager Andrew Howie said the new campaign continues under the 'You Never Lamb Alone' banner and showed no matter your beliefs, background or persuasion, everyone can unite over lamb.

"We know that lamb has been the meat that brings everyone together for decades, and what better way to celebrate the product than over a modern spring barbecue," Howie said.

"Our marketing aims to reach more consumers by making lamb more relevant to a diverse, modern Australia. This time around we are highlighting the diversity of religious beliefs, backgrounds and dietary requirements in modern Australia.

"Ultimately, our marketing activities are designed to showcase quality Australian lamb and return value to levy- payers by growing the demand for the product," Howie said.