Ram Temple

Ayodhya dispute: UP Deputy CM Maurya clarifies statement on Ram temple amid attack by Owaisi, others

The UP Deputy CM's comment came a day after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised him for the remarks on Ram Mandir.

LUCKNOW/HYDERABAD: Clarifying his statement on bringing a bill in Parliament to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said they are waiting for the Supreme Court's judgement on the matter. 

“We're waiting for SC's judgement. We've majority in Lok Sabha, but we don't have the numbers in Rajya Sabha to pass a bill. This is not the time to select this option and we don't have the numbers either,” said Maurya.

The UP Deputy CM's comment came a day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised him for the remarks on Ram Mandir.

"Under what provision of the Constitution can a law be made when the matter is pending in the Supreme Court?" Owaisi asked.

"This is a clear sign that BJP is losing immense ground. How can a responsible Deputy Chief Minister of a state government make such sort of atrocious and obnoxious statements? When the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, the minister has no right to talk in this language," he added.

On August 19, Maurya had said he was hopeful that if the need arose and there was no way out, the Centre could opt for the legislative route in Parliament for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, when it has adequate numbers in both Houses.

"When such a need arises that there is no way out except bringing a Bill, I am fully confident that in such a situation and when we have adequate strength (in both Houses of Parliament), remember these two things", he said without elaborating.

"At present, in Parliament, we do not have adequate strength. Because even if we bring the matter in Lok Sabha, our strength in the Rajya Sabha is less, and it will definitely be defeated. Every devotee of Lord Ram knows this. The court will soon give its judgement. 

"The day we have the strength, it will be constructively used and not misused (Lekin Jis din hamare paas takat hogaa, uss takat ka sadpuyog hoga, durpayog nahi hoga)," Maurya told PTI.

With agency inputs

Ram TempleAyodhyaAsaduddin OwaisiUttar Pradesh Deputy Chief MinisterKeshav Prasad MauryaSupreme CourtRam MandirAyodhya dispute

