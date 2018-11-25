Ayodhya event aimed at diverting attention from BJP's failures: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Sunday the "joint show" of the VHP, the RSS, the BJP and other organisations in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple was intended to divert attention from alleged failures of the ruling dispensation in curbing black money and in creating enough employment.

"I want to thank people of the state and the country for not taking the joint show of VHP, RSS, BJP and other organisations in Ayodhya seriously. It was organised to divert attention from failures of the BJP. The party failed on issues like black money, unemployment, problems of farmers and women and now flaring up communal sentiments," Akhilesh said in a statement issued here. He alleged that the BJP "did not" fulfil promises made in its 2014 manifesto.

"Deviating from issues is political dishonesty and corruption. Contrary to BJP, SP did all possible for the development of the state," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

Stating that the intention of the RSS and BJP are "anti-people", Yadav said, "both work to flare up communal sentiments, divide society and hatch conspiracies." He said the Ayodhya administration "confined" people in their homes, shops were closed, children and patients had to suffer due to the Vishva Hindu Parishad event.

"It should also be considered that whatever was spoken at the event was against SC or not? The reality is that in Madhya Pradesh, elections are going to be held on November 28 and people have made up their minds to uproot the BJP. To divert the attention of people from the core issues in MP, the emotional Ayodhya issue has been raked up despite knowing that the matter is pending with the SC and hearing will be held in January," he said.

Yadav added that people are now "aware" and will not fall in "trap of BJP". The VHP organised a mega event, its "Dharam Sabha", in Ayodhya on Sunday, demanding the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site.