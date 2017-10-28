Babri Masjid case: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) denies meeting Art of Living's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for out of court solution

AYODHYA: Amid rumours of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar offering an out of court solution for the Babri Masjid dispute, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday denied holding any meeting with the Art of Living founder.

"Long back one of Ravi Shankar`s mediators called saying he wants to talk with me and I welcomed it. Maybe he had a conversation with the Hindu representatives but he never talked with us nor had he sent us any message," said Haji Mehboob, a member of Babri Action Committee.

The Supreme Court is all set to hear the historic Babri Masjid-Ram Temple case from December 5.

"If he wants to talk to us we will talk as we do not any issue in having a conversing and solving the issue," said Mehboob.

Reports of Ravi Shankar meeting the representatives of Nirmohi Akhara and AIMPLB seeking an out-of-court settlement to solve the decade-long Ayodhya dispute surfaced on Friday.

In 2010, Allahabad High Court ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre area at Ayodhya among the parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Lord Ram Lalla (deity).

The Supreme Court decided to reopen the hearing after based on 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement in four civil suits.

The Supreme Court will begin the final hearing in the historic Babri Masjid-Ram Temple case from December 5, the eve of 25th anniversary of the Barbi Masjid's demolition.