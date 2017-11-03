Banks, telecom service providers must specify last date to link Aadhaar: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the banks and telecom service providers to specify the deadline of linking Aadhaar in the messages that they send.

"We make it clear that in the messages sent by banks and telecom service providers, the date of December 31, 2017 and February 6, 2018, shall be indicated as the last date of linking Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile numbers," the bench said.

The apex court has asked the Central government's response to four petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and linking of bank accounts and mobile numbers with the number.

The final hearing in all Aadhaar-related issues would start before another bench in the last week of November.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for one of the petitioners, referred to a recently filed affidavit by the Centre and said the government has said the deadline for linking Aadhaar may be extended till March 31, 2018.

The bench, however, said the petitioners can raise this issue before the court which would hear all Aadhaar-related matters in the last week of November. Several petitions challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes have been filed in the apex court.

Some petitioners in the top court have termed the linking of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) number with bank accounts and mobile numbers as "illegal and unconstitutional".

They have also objected to the CBSE's alleged move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for students appearing for examinations, a contention denied by the Centre.