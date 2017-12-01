हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Barack Obama meets 'good friend' PM Narendra Modi

In his most-recent India visit, Obama also attended the town hall on Friday afternoon where he interacted with around 280 young leaders from across India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 01, 2017, 16:57 PM IST
Comments |
Barack Obama meets &#039;good friend&#039; PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. He is in the country for a town hall hosted by the Obama Foundation, the foundation that he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, run.

Obama and PM Modi have shared a close bond and have previously met on several occasions in both the US and in India.

 

 

The two world leaders met eight times between September 2014 and September 2016. His last visit to India was in January 2015 when he became the first US President to take part as the chief guest in the Republic Day celebrations. 

In his most-recent India visit, Obama attended the town hall on Friday afternoon where he interacted with around 280 young leaders from across India on their role in improving communities and on how Obama Foundation could help in the future.

(Also read: Obama says social media can wreck havoc in democracies)

Earlier this year, Obama has hosted several such events with young people in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil. 

Tags:
Barack ObamaNarendra ModiPM ModiObama FoundationMichelle Obama
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh civic poll results 2017: BJP dominates as urban UP gives resounding approval to Yogi Adityanath goverment

Trending