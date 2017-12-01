Barack Obama meets 'good friend' PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. He is in the country for a town hall hosted by the Obama Foundation, the foundation that he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, run.

Obama and PM Modi have shared a close bond and have previously met on several occasions in both the US and in India.

It was a pleasure to meet, once again, former President @BarackObama, and learn about the new initiatives being taken forward under his leadership at the @ObamaFoundation and his perspectives on further strengthening India-US strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/fvoGgF6CZM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2017

The two world leaders met eight times between September 2014 and September 2016. His last visit to India was in January 2015 when he became the first US President to take part as the chief guest in the Republic Day celebrations.

In his most-recent India visit, Obama attended the town hall on Friday afternoon where he interacted with around 280 young leaders from across India on their role in improving communities and on how Obama Foundation could help in the future.

Earlier this year, Obama has hosted several such events with young people in Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil.