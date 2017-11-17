Barack Obama to return to Delhi on December 1, to hold town hall with young leaders

NEW DELHI: Former US president Barack Obama will come calling to India on December 1 when he holds here a Town Hall to interact with the young leaders.

“I will interact with young leaders and learn about the work they are doing to impact their communities,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

The visit is part of an outreach programme for his non-profit organisation the Obama Foundation.

On December 1, @BarackObama is headed to India to host a Town Hall with hundreds of young leaders. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/IWoCOmqi4L — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) November 16, 2017

“I want to have a chance to talk to young people who are doing amazing work all across India.

“We’re going to be organising a town hall with young leaders from various parts of India, who can share with me some of the work they’re trying to do in their communities to make it better,” the former president said.

He said his foundation would support emerging leaders who are trying to make their communities better.

Obama will also visit Germany, Indonesia, and Brazil as part of the outreach programme.

“As one of the most culturally, religiously, linguistically, and ethnically diverse nations on earth, India’s democracy shows us the collective strength of engagement within and across communities.

“Most of India’s 1 billion people are under 35 years old, an engaged and passionate generation who are finding innovative ways to create positive change across India — change that benefits the world, ” Bernadette Meehan of the Foundation said.

The event will be live streamed on Obama.org.