Before marriage, Hadiya's husband Shafin Jahan was in touch with ISIS suspects, claims NIA

New Delhi: Husband of Hadiya was allegedly in touch with two key accused in ISIS Omar-al-Hindi case before his marriage, as per NIA probe.

According to the The Times of India, Shafin Jahan was in touch with Manseed and P Safvan, via a closed Facebook group comprising activists of Popular Front of India (PFI)'s political arm SDPI.

They were arrested in October last year and have been chargesheeted by NIA in the case which pertains to a criminal conspiracy by members of an Islamic State-inspired group to target high profile people like high court judges, police officers and political leaders.

The NIA believes it was Manseed and his SDPI associates that brought Hadiya and Shafin together. They two got married in December 2016.

TOI report further says that NIA probe has reportedly found that both Manseed and Safvan were in contact with Shafin on a social media app as well as closed Facebook group of SDPI activists called 'Thanal'.

Meanwhile, Hadiya had said in the apex court on November 27 that she wanted to go with her husband, Shafin Jahan.

The 24-year-old Kerala woman had converted to Islam, changing her name from Akhila to Hadiya, and married Jahan. The marriage was challenged by her parents in court.

Jahan moved court after their marriage was annulled by the Kerala High Court and against HC's order directing the NIA to probe the case.

The Supreme Court allowed Hadiya, till now in the custody of her parents, to resume her studies.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had directed the Salem college to allow her to complete her house surgeon internship. She studies in Salem's Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical Colleges and Research Institute.

Her father, Asokan, has alleged that she was a pawn in the larger scheme of indoctrinating and recruiting of ISIS recruits. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had nullified her marriage to Jahan and she was given in the custody of her father.

Shafin Jahan had challenged the Kerala High Court order of May nullifying his marriage with Hadiya and sought a recall of the court order asking NIA to investigate the conversion of Hadiya to Islam and her marriage.

