Beware! Fake Blue Whale apps, malware may be stealing your personal info

New Delhi: While the Centre and the respective state governments have taken adequate precautionary measures to save people from falling pray to the dangerous online game Blue Whale, a lot more needs to be done in this regard.

If cyber experts are to be believed, a number of fictitious Blue Whale gaming apps and malware are still available on the internet which lure users to download them and in the process steal their personal information.

Concerned over the increasing numbers of suicides committed by the teenagers in the recent past, the government has banned the deadly online game Blue Whale and it is not available on any website or downloadable through an app.

However, curiosity among the users to know more about Blue Whale is making them vulnerable to

risk of losing their crucial personal information.

These curious users, in their search for Blue Whale, end up spotting either dubious downloadable links or malicious apps which secretly take control of the mobile phones and eventually steal their personal data.

As many as 70 fake links are available on several platforms on the internet.

In view of threats posed by these online games, especially Blue Whale, the government has strictly banned them.

The administrator of the lethal Blue Whale game is believed to use a social media platform to incite the players and asking them to perform a series of dangerous tasks, eventually leading them to take the extreme step of ending their lives.

Cyber crime investigators have in the recent past received several complaints from users about the data theft after they downloaded the game.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had issued strict directives to Internet giants like Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to immediately remove the links of the online game.