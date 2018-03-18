Bhagalpur tense after violence over Vikram Samvat procession, 18 injured

A clash broke out on Saturday between two groups in Bhagalpur in Bihar allegedly over a Vikram Samvat procession with songs and slogans. Several people, including six policemen and 12 others, suffered injuries during the clashes.

Following the clashes that reportedly went on for over five hours, there’s heavy police deployment in the area while the internet services have been snapped. According to sources, additional forces have also been called in from Munger. The areas most disturbed are Nathnagar and Mavalkhas.

The clashes erupted when a group of people reportedly objected to loud music during the procession and halt at Medninagar crossing. This led to a heated argument followed by violent clashes. The two groups even resorted to stone pelting at each other.

While several shops got damaged, a motorbike was also set on fire. Reports said that there were as many as 50 rounds of fire from both sides during the clashes. Three people who suffered serious injuries are undergoing treatment at Mayaganj hospital near Bhagalpur.

Senior police officials have said that those behind the clashes would be identified and strict action would be taken.

The incident took place in Nathnagar police station area of the district through which a procession of the BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal workers - led by Arijit Choubey, son of Union minister Ashwini Choubey - had passed, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhagalpur, Manoj Kumar said.

He said the procession, taken out on the eve of the new 'Vikram Samvat' year, began from the Budhanath temple and reached Nathnagar after criss-crossing the town.

Some of the locals objected to playing of music, which led to some tension, but police intervened after which the procession moved ahead, the SSP said.

A quarrel, however, began soon afterwards among local residents belonging to two different communities with firing of gunshots, hurling of stones and setting fire to shops and vehicles, the SSP said.

(With PTI inputs)