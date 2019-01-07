Bharat Bandh: Kerala police chief issues guidelines to ensure order

Thiruvananthapuram: With trade unions calling a nation-wide 48-hour bandh, daily life in the state of Kerala is likely to take a hit on Tuesday and Wednesday. To ensure law and order is maintained however, the state police chief has issued several guidelines.

The Kerala High Court has already said that no strike can be called in the state without prior notice of at least seven days. The state police is determined to ensure that the court's decision is enforced on ground.

All district police heads have been directed to take action against individuals who may damage property, and take necessary legal steps to punish criminals. They have also been advised to take effective precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident. Strict measures will be taken to prevent any attempts to disrupt public life and violate law and order.

Cops have also been instructed to closely monitor the procedures for maintaining law and order. Strict action would be taken especially against those who disrupt essential services.

Ten trade unions who have jointly called for the nationwide general strike are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA. Farmers across the country under the aegis of the Left peasant wings are also expected to join the strike.