BHEL recruitment through GATE 2018: Online application begins today for Engineer trainee post; Check details

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has finally begun the online application process for recruitment of Engineer Trainees on the basis of GATE 2018 score.

Earlier the application process was scheduled to start on January 9, 2018. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview process on the basis of their academic record and GATE score.

GTE 2018 exam began on February 3 and concluded on February 11. Through this recruitment, 50 engineer trainees will be selected. The vacancy is only for Mechanical and Electrical engineers.

Important Dates

Commencement of online submission of applications: February 12, 2018 (10:00 am)

Closing of online submission of applications: March 12, 2018 (11:59 pm)

Closing of online payment: March 13, 2018 (11:59 pm)

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering/Technology or Five year integrated Master's degree or Dual Degree programme in Engineering or Technology in the disciplines of Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Indian University/ Institute. Also, the candidate should be in a position to produce their Degree/Final year marks sheets by July 1, 2018, or at the time of Interview, whichever is earlier.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for Engineer Trainees is 27 years that is candidates born before September 1, 1990, are not eligible to apply.

The upper age limit is relaxed by two years, that is 29 years, for such candidates who have studied two years' full-time Post Graduate in Engineering or Business Administration/Management.

The upper age limit will also be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

How to Apply?

Candidates can access the online application link in the careers section on the official BHEL website. Candidates would need the following documents and information to complete their application process:

Valid Email ID (the email should be valid for at least 1 year)

Personal and Educational qualification details

Scanned Copy of Caste/Tribe/Class certificate (for SC/ST/OBC candidate)

Scanned Copy of Disability Certificate for Persons with Disabilities

Image of scanned photograph in jpg/jpeg format and size should not exceed 500KB

Image of scanned signature in jpg/jpeg format and size should not exceed 250 KB

Processing Fee of requisite amount (Rs 300 in case of GEN/OBC (Non-Creamy) candidates payable online (Fee is exempted in case of SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates)

Debit/Credit Card details for making online payment