हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhima Koregaon violence

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Activist Rona Jacob Wilson, three others arrested

The Pune Police has also arrested three others for spreading controversial pamphlets and delivering hate speech. 

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Activist Rona Jacob Wilson, three others arrested

MUMBAI: The Pune Police with the help of the Delhi Police Special Cell, arrested human rights activist Rona Jacob Wilson on Wednesday in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence in which one person was killed in January this year. Rona was produced before the Patiala House Court in Delhi which sent him to 2-day transit remand. He will be produced before a local court in Pune on 8 June.

The Pune Police has also arrested three others in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. All the three have been arrested for spreading controversial pamphlets and delivering hate speech. The arrests have been made from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi. 

Violence took place during an event to commemorate the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January this year. Subsequent protests had disrupted normal life in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Properties worth Rs 300 crore were reportedly damaged and over 90 buses were gutted by protesters in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

 

Tags:
Bhima Koregaon violencePune PoliceDelhi Police Special CellRona Jacob Wilson

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close