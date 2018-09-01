Bhima-Koregaon violence: Now, Maoist-Congress link surfaces in police probe

In another report that could be the second biggest revelation of hatching conspiracy by the Maoists against the Indian government, the top comrades of CPI (Maoist) urban leadership had several meetings with two Congress leaders. They were also in constant touch with a few Congress leaders between November 2017 to May 2018, according to reports.

The news has surfaced a day after it was reported the intelligence agencies have received input that Maoists in a plot against the Indian government has held a confidential meeting with various outfits held in Myanmar to procure arms, weapons and to provide training.

Several of the meetings between the Congress and the CPI(Maoist) took place in Mumbai and Delhi to seek legal and financial help for their propaganda against the government at the Centre. (According to reports, it is clarified that conversations were not related to arms struggle or overthrow).

According to the report, police suspects that at times these leaders also used proxy mobile numbers for confidential conversations.

However, police officers are tight-lipped as of now and are not disclosing the identity of these leaders, as per the report. Police said once they get the custody of the accused for house arrest only after then they are likely to summon these leaders for further investigation if needed.

It is important to note that Zee News has already accessed a few letters which mention the name of Congress and raises suspicion over their role in supporting such ideology.