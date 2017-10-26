Big chest, small heart: Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government over demonetisation and GST, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the businesses are drowning and that people's trust in the government is dead.

"In a couple of weeks from now, we will observe the death anniversary of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. November 8 will be considered as the death anniversary of demonetisation," Rahul said during a speech at the PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2017 at the national capital.

The Congress leader attacked PM Modi for going through with the demonetisation in November 2016. "It was a move, taken without thought, consultation or concern of the consequences," he said.

"All cash is not black and all black is not cash. The prime minister unleashed his powers from his very big chest and very small heart," Rahul said.

He also hit out at the government over job losses and accused it of disrespecting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by not hearing them out and understanding their 'pain' after demonetisation and GST implementation.

"Business runs on a psyche of trust. Trust in this government is dead. The Prime Minister and government are convinced that every single person is a thief," he said.

Launching further salvo at the ruling BJP and the Prime Minister, Rahul accused them of killing the economy.

"Modi ji and his government have fired a double tap at the heart of our economy - demonetisation and then GST, has crippled our economy. Start Up India cannot be accompanied by Shut Up India. Imperative for govt to listen to you, trust you, believe in you. GST, as this government has formulated it, has already unleashed a Tsunami of tax terrorism and it is only going to get worse," he said.

Gandhi also attacked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the state of the economy, alleging that while businesses were drowning, the minister had 'the nerve to go on TV every other day and say that 'things are just fine'.

"The way this regime is working -- or not working -- has led to a 'double tap' killing of the Indian economy. Commandos in a hostage situation fire what is called a 'double tap' - two quick shots fired in the chest to ensure that their devil's target is down, is dead," he said.

Rahul added that globally India was being repeatedly asked if it still believed in its values of compassion and non-violence.

"People once looked up to us for our values and leadership. Today they laugh as we're busy debating whether Taj Mahal was actually built by Indians.

Rahul concluded his speech by candidly admitting there were shortcomings in his government towards its closing days.

"But a new government of Congress would be a much more decentralised government, that would distribute power much more than even the last Congress government," he asserted.