Big win against Pakistan as World Bank says India allowed to construct hydroelectric power plants under Indus Waters Treaty

In a big win for the country at the World Bank, the world body has allowed India to construct hydroelectric power plants on the Jhelum and Chenab Rivers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 15:27
Big win against Pakistan as World Bank says India allowed to construct hydroelectric power plants under Indus Waters Treaty

Washington: In a big win for the country at the World Bank, the world body has allowed India to construct hydroelectric power plants on the Jhelum and Chenab Rivers.

The go-ahead from the World Bank came days after the conclusion of secretary-level discussions between India and Pakistan on the technical issues over the Indus Waters Treaty.

The talks between the two side were conducted in a peaceful environment and concluded on a good note.

"Both India and Pakistan have agreed to continue discussions over the Indus Waters Treaty and reconvene in September in Washington, DC," the World Bank said in a brief statement.

According to ANI, India is permitted to construct the Kishenganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric power plants on Jhelum and the Chenab rivers as specified in the Indus Waters Treaty.

However, Pakistan has opposed whether the technical design features of the two hydroelectric plants contravene the treaty.

"The plants are on respectively a tributary of the Jhelum and the Chenab Rivers. The treaty designates these two rivers as well as the Indus as the "Western Rivers" to which Pakistan has unrestricted use. Among other uses, India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on these rivers subject to constraints specified in Annexures to the treaty," the World Bank stated in a factsheet.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory.

The World Bank stated in its factsheet that Pakistan has asked it to facilitate the setting up of a Court of Arbitration to look into its concerns about the designs of the two hydroelectric power projects. However, India has asked for the appointment of a Neutral Expert for the same purpose.

World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim had announced in December 2016 that the World Bank would pause before taking further steps in each of the two processes requested by the parties.

Since December 2016, the World Bank has worked towards an amicable resolution of the matter and to safeguard the Treaty.

With ANI inputs

Indus Waters TreatyIndiaPakistanWorld Bankhydroelectric power plantsJheluChenab Rivers

