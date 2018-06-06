हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEB Bihar Class 12 Results

Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2018 to be declared on biharboard.ac.in: BSEB to announce Arts Intermediate Class 12th results on 6 June

PATNA: BSEB Intermediate Class 12 Arts results 2018 will be declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on June 6 at 3 pm on official website biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can also check Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Result 2018 on bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/bihar.
The Bihar Board Class 10th examinations were conducted between February 6 and February 16, 2018 at 1,384 centres across the state. Nearly 13 lakh student appeared in BSEB Class 12th examination, 2018.

Steps to check your BSEB Results 2018:
1. Visit the official portal of BSEB - www.biharboard.ac.in
2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'
3. Click on BSEB Class 12th Results 2018
4. Enter roll number and other relevant details
5. Click on 'Submit'
The students are suggested to download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference.
In 2017, the results announced by the end of May for Class 12 in June for Class 10 due to the elections.
Last year, over 12.40 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Class 12th Intermediate Examination 2017, which were held between February 14 and February 25. However, only 4.37 lakh students had managed to pass the board exam in 2017.
 

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.
Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.
Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government
 

