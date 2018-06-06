हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Board Class 12 Commerce Result 2018

Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Result 2018 declared: BSEB announces Commerce Intermediate Class 12th results on biharboard.ac.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday declared the BSEB Intermediate Class 12 Commerce results 2018 at 4:30 pm. The results are available on the Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can also check Bihar Board Class 12th Commerce Results 2018 on bihar.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/bihar.

The Bihar Board Class 10th examinations were conducted between February 6 and February 16, 2018 at 1,384 centres across the state. Nearly 13 lakh student appeared in BSEB Class 12th examination, 2018.

Steps to check your BSEB Results 2018:
1. Visit the official portal of BSEB - www.biharboard.ac.in
2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'
3. Click on BSEB Class 12th Results 2018
4. Enter roll number and other relevant details
5. Click on 'Submit'

The students are suggested to download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.
Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.

 

