Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Professor Sanjay Kumar of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari had shared a post on Facebook which was critical of the veteran leader.

Bihar central university professor allegedly thrashed for Facebook post critical of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

In a shocking incident, a professor of a central university in Bihar was thrashed by a mob on Friday for allegedly sharing a post on social media where he criticised former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Professor Sanjay Kumar of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari had shared a post on Facebook which was critical of the veteran leader.

Kumar said that "some elements" have been targeting him for speaking against the Vice Chancellor of the university and the recent post was another ''excuse'' to thrash him.

In a tweet by news agency ANI on Saturday, two pictures were posted -- one during the incident and the other after the alleged thrashing. The first picture shows an injured Kumar lying on an ambulance seat with both his knees bandaged from injuries. In another picture, a mob is seen standing around a person while a man kicks him. The face of the man getting beaten is not shown in the picture.

