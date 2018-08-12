हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Bihar: Medical board constituted to investigate death of two inmates at Patna shelter home

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Law and Order (Patna), Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu said according to the Rajiv Nagar shelter home authorities, the two inmates -- aged 17 and 21 years -- were taken to the hospital following complaints of diarrhoea and high fever.

Bihar: Medical board constituted to investigate death of two inmates at Patna shelter home

A medical board has been constituted on Sunday to investigate the death of two girls from Patna's 'Aasra' shelter home in Bihar who died under mysterious circumstances.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Law and Order (Patna), Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu said according to the Rajiv Nagar shelter home authorities, the two inmates -- aged 17 and 21 years -- were taken to the hospital following complaints of diarrhoea and high fever.

"While the shelter home claimed the women died during treatment at Patna Medical College last night, the hospital authorities said the inmates were brought dead. Police was informed about the deaths only this morning," Sudhanshu told reporters.

"As per protocol, we informed the police and conducted the postmortem. As they were brought dead there's no question of ailment. The postmortem will reveal the cause of the deaths," said Superintendent, Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The police is investigating the circumstances under which the two inmates died. 

Patna District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police reached Rajeev Nagar police station to question the five people related to an NGO, who have been detained.

The shelter home came into news when it was recently reported that four of its inmates had tried to run away. The police then carried out an investigation and arrested a person, living in the vicinity. He was alleged to have been luring the inmates by offering gifts.

The shelter home was raided on Friday following which several loopholes were found in its premises. During further probe on the same day, a total of 75 women were found at the shelter home.

Tags:
Biharshelter homeAasra home

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close