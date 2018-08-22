हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

BJP affiliate Shabir Ahmed Bhat shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliate, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, Bhat was shot dead by the terrorists at his residence.

The BJP affiliate was a resident of Rakh-e-litter village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

