Narendra Modi

BJP CMs to meet in Delhi on Tuesday; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

BJP's deputy chief ministers in different states will also attend the meeting.

New Delhi: As all eyes are on the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and 15 other chief ministers of the party will on Tuesday attend a meeting in Delhi.

In the meeting, the top brass will take stock of works going on in states ruled by the party and issues them directions. The upcoming assembly elections in three states and the Lok Sabha polls are also likely to be part of the discussion in the day-long meeting.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, all ruled by the BJP, later this year.

The agenda of good governance and running pro-poor policies has been a key feature of the chief ministers' meetings, which have been taking place regularly since PM Modi took over as prime minister in 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)

