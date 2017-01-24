BJP, Congress on collision course after SC says no populist schemes for poll-bound states in Union Budget

New Delhi: A fresh war of words has erupted between the ruling BJP and the main opposition party – Congress – after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the Union Budget presentation scheduled ahead of the crucial assembly polls in five states.

While the Congress has expressed its disappointment over the SC ruling, which also restricted the Centre from making any populist announcement for poll-bound states, the rulig BJP has hailed the apex court order.

The Congress on Tuesday refused to agree with the decision, stating that it would help BJP influence the voters.

"I don`t agree with the Supreme Court`s decision. Because if the budget session commences as scheduled then, without a doubt, it will affect the elections, be it positive or negative," Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was quoted as saying ANI.

However, the Centre lauded the apex court`s decision and took a dig at the Opposition for politicising the issue stating that the budget is not state specific but for the country as a whole.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the budget is the government`s constitutional responsibility, adding that halting the process or politicising it is wrong.

"In India, the elections keep happening the entire year at some place or the other. Budget is not state specific, but for the entire nation," Naqvi said.

Asserting that the arguments in favour of budget postponement lacked logic and facts, Naqvi said the apex court has taken the decision according to the government`s constitutional responsibility.

"The arguments for the postponement of the budget lacked facts and logic. The SC`s decision is according to the constitutional responsibility of the government," he added.

The apex court yesterday rejected lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma`s plea seeking postponement of Union Budget to March due to the ensuing assembly elections that is to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand next month.

Sharma in his plea stated that the people would face a lot of problems due to the upcoming assembly elections in these five states.

The opposition had also sought the same, arguing that the budget announcement would allure the voters and influence voting thereby leading to unfair elections.

The Union Budget will now be announced on February 1, as had been decided by the government.