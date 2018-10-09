हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sambit Patra

BJP guns for Alpesh Thakor, says Rahul must sack him if he is worried for India

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor has been accused of allegedly inciting mob violence against migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in Gujarat.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said if the latter is actually worried about Gujarat, Bihar and the country then he must immediately sack Alpesh Thakor from his party.

Demanding Thakor's expulsion from the grand old party, Patra said, "If Rahul Gandhi is actually worried for Gujarat, Bihar and India then he must immediately expel Alpesh Thakor from the party. This is what BJP demands from Rahul Gandhi and Congress Party."

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor has been accused of inciting mob violence against migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in Gujarat. The MLA has, however, refuted all allegations.

Several migrant workers from UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh fled the state after several mob attacks on them in connection to the rape of a toddler in Sabarkantha.

On September 28, a 14-month-old toddler - from the Thakor community - was allegedly raped in a village near Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district. Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a local ceramic factory, was later arrested in connection with the rape. 

Following the arrest, the Kshatriya Thakor Sena - which is led by Alpesh Thakor - said migrant workers from other states should not be given jobs in Gujarat. 

A 200-strong mob, allegedly led by Thakor Sena members, stormed a factory near Vadnagar town of Mehsana district on October 2 and thrashed employees.

