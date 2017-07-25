BJP hits back at Congress for criticising Prez Ram Nath Kovind's speech

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit back at the Congress for criticising President Ram Nath Kovind`s speech for not mentioning former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru`s name and urged for not politicising every issue.

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress party is seeking to impact upon the great stature of Nehru, by insisting that his name should be taken in every speech.

"Kovind ji talked about the philosophy of Ambedkar ji. He talked about the extraordinary contribution of Sardar Patel. The Congress is seeking to impact upon the great stature of Nehru ji, by insisting that his name should be taken always. I would only urge that everything should not be politicised," Prasad said.

The Congress, earlier in the day, came down heavily upon Kovind for not mentioning Nehru`s name in his speech and said he should `rise above the party politics.`Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said President Kovind disrespected the freedom fighters by not mentioning Nehru`s name in his speech.

"This is very sad and unfortunate that he took Jawaharlal Nehru`s cabinet ministers` name in his speech but did not mention the name of Nehru ji who was the freedom fighter and first prime minister of the country. The President should remember this that he is not a BJP candidate anymore. He is a candidate of India. He has to protect the Constitution of India and rise above and think beyond party politics," Azad told ANI.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said that Kovind has disrespected history by equating father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi with Deen Dayal Upadhyay.Addressing the gathering at the Central Hall of Parliament on, Kovind, who was sworn-in as the 14th President of India today, remembered Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as patriotic freedom fighters.

"Our Independence was the result of efforts by thousands of patriotic freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi. Later, Sardar Patel integrated our nation. Principal architect of our Constitution Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar instilled in us the value of human dignity and of the republican ethic," he added.

"We need to sculpt a robust, high growth economy, an educated, ethical and shared community, and an egalitarian society, as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi and Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji," the President said.