BJP lawmaker Ashwini Kumar Chopra calls singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary thumke lagane wale, takes shot at Congress

According to reports, Choudhary could campaign for Congress in upcoming elections.

NEW DELHI: BJP lawmaker Ashwini Kumar Chopra called Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary a 'thumke lagane wale' and took a shot at Congress over rumours of the artist campaigning for the latter.

Congress mein thumke lagane wale jo hain woh hi thumke lagayenge, yeh unko dekhna hai ki thumke lagane hain ya chunaav jeetna hai (Congress men running the show will keep swaying it. Now it's upto them if they wanna win elections or sway around),” said Chopra.

 

Earlier this week, Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary on Friday visited the Congress headquarters in New Delhi seeking time to meet the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

According to reports, Choudhary could campaign for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The singer has, however, ruled out joining any political party for the moment. 

The singer-performer shot to fame with her controversial song in 2016. She later participated in on reality TV show Bigg Boss 11.

