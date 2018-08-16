BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain breaks down on Zee News following Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday broke down on Zee News when the news of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death was announced.

Speaking to Zee News during a show, Hussain was numbed and his eyes swelled up after he heard the sad news. He was part of an ongoing discussion at Zee News when the Vajpayee died.

Hussain couldn't speak due to the shock and told the anchor that he should be excused as he was not in a position to speak. He was all praises for the former prime minister and said that Shri Vajpayee will never be forgotten.

Vajpayee died at the age of 93 in the national capital on Thursday. He was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Vajpayee breathed his last at 5.05 pm. Vajpayee was admitted in AIIMS on 11.06.2018 and was stable in the last 9 weeks under the care of a team of AIIMS doctors,” read the statement released by AIIMS.

It further read, “Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. Despite the best of efforts, we have lost him today. We join the Nation in deeply mourning this great loss.”

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister of India for three terms that began in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He was the first non-Congress, non-Gandhi Prime Minister to complete a five-year term.

Vajpayee remained a bachelor for life and was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.