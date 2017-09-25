BJP leader Subramanian Swamy slams protesters over BHU molestation case, says naxalite movement

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday slammed the protest in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as a ''naxalite movement''.

ANI quoted Swamy saying that "I support the vice chancellor in this matter because it looks like a naxalite movement, which means they wanted to enter the vice chancellor`s office and there they would have conducted violence."

Backing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that he was doing the right thing by asking for a comprehensive report on the same.

"This looks like a contrived thing because they say there was eve teasing while we have no clear identity as to who did it and how these students came to know, and did the girl make an immediate report or not," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday baton-charged on BHU students, who were protesting inside the campus since three days against alleged molestation of a university girl.

Reportedly, the protesting students tried to enter the residence of varsity Vice-Chancellor.

The deployed security forces tried to stop them, after which they became violent and attacked the police.

The security forces then used force and resorted to lathicharge on the students to disperse them.

The ongoing protests outside the BHU campus were triggered when a first-year fine arts student alleged that she was molested by three bike-borne men outside the varsity campus on Thursday.

The BHU administration's media termed the protest political in nature and stated that it was timed with the PM’s visit, with the intention of soiling the image of the university.