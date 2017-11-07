BJP MLA dares Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make movies on Prophet Muhammad and Aurangzeb

Telangana: Hitting out at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali alleging distortion of facts in his upcoming movie Padmavati, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday dared him to make a film on Prophet Muhammad and Aurangazeb.

"I dare Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make movies on Prophet Muhammad and Aurangzeb. He is distorting facts," BJP MLA T Raja Singh said.

Claiming that they would set theatres on fire if Padmavati is screened, the BJP MLA said it is a matter of respect for Rajputs. "Will see what happens later," he said at a congregation of Rajasthan Rajput Samaj in Secunderabad.

The MLA called on all 'defenders of the Hindu Dharma' to not only boycott the film but also stop its release. He even said that it will be his responsibility to ensure that anyone arrested in 'Bhagyanagar' region over violence at theatres gets bail.

He said that the movie is an attempt to damage the culture of the country. Singh urged the youth to fight to protect the dignity of the nation, the Hindu religion and the Hindu society.

The film is set to be released on December 1.