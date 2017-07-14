close
BJP MLA stokes controversy, says will stop Haj yatris from UP if Ram temple is not built in Ayodhya

Despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strict advise to his party leaders to avoid brash talks or thoughtless comments, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has shared a video on social media threatening Haj pilgrims in the wake of recent attack on Amarnath yatra in which 7 people killed. BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput in his live video said that he will stop people of Muslim community from going to Mecca and Madina, if the Ram temple is not built in Ayodhya.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 09:58
BJP MLA stokes controversy, says will stop Haj yatris from UP if Ram temple is not built in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strict advise to his party leaders to avoid brash talks or thoughtless comments, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has shared a video on social media threatening Haj pilgrims in the wake of recent attack on Amarnath yatra in which 7 people killed. BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput in his live video said that he will stop people of Muslim community from going to Mecca and Madina, if the Ram temple is not built in Ayodhya.

"Agar bhagwan Shree Ram ke mandir banane me Muslim samaj ke logon ne rukawat paida ki to yakin maniye Muslim samaaj ke logon ko Mecca Medina jane se rokne ka kaam apka vidhayak Guddu Rajput karega". (If Muslims try to stop Ram temple then your MLA Guddu Rajput will stop them from going to Mecca and Medina).

Along with the video , he wrote a few instigating lines reads, "Amarnath Yatriyo ki hatya karna, yeh humare dharm ke logo ke andar khauf failane ka prayas hai. Humari Sarkar ko ais logo aur aise desh ko muh tod jawab dena chahiye ki aage saat janam tak kisi ki Hindu dharn par ungli uthane ki himmat na ho." (Killing Amarnath pilgrims, is an attempt to spread terror in our religion. Our government should give a befitting reply to such people and such a country so that no one dare to raise a finger at Hindu religion ). 

TAGS

AyodhyaRam TempleYogi AdityanathBrijbhushan RajputMuslimsAmarnath attackHaj YatriMecca

