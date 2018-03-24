BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi, says his campaign will lead to Congress's defeat in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday mocked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and said his campaign in the Karnataka Assembly elections will lead to his party's defeat. BJP Karnataka in-charge Muralidhar Rao while addressing the BJP Golla Samavesha in Tumakuru on Friday claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sure to lose power in the upcoming elections.

"Rahul Gandhi aaye, Siddaramaiah gaye (Rahul Gandhi has arrived and Siddaramaiah will go). The chief minister has done nothing for the state in the last five years. He was sleeping till now and is now touring the state carrying bricks in his car to lay foundation stones of projects. When he had time, he did nothing and now he is fooling people with his slogan of building Nava Karnataka," Rao said.

Seeking votes for the BJP, Rao added that Congress was a spent force and it would lose the election. He accused the Siddaramaiah government of being indifferent towards the state and allowing mafias to flourish.

At the same rally, former Karnataka chief minister and current BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa announced that his party will put up candidates from Golla (Yadava) community, who number about 35 lakh in the state, in three Assembly constituencies where they are numerically significant.

Yadavas have a significant presence in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Belagavi districts. "Support the BJP candidates in every seat. You should also support the candidates belonging to your community which have been put up by the party to win this election. Rs 1 crore will be granted to the Krishna Yadavananda mutt when BJP returns to power after the elections," said Yeddyurappa.

Yeddyurappa also announced that the Kadu Golla community will be included in the Scheduled Tribes list if BJP comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. The community has been demanding reservation in government-run educational institutions and government jobs for a long time.