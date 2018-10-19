हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhola Singh

BJP MP from Begusarai Bhola Singh dies at Delhi hospital

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Begusarai Bhola Singh passed away on Friday at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

File Image

Bhola Singh, 97, was suffering from longtime illness and was admitted to Delhi's hospital. 

Bhola Singh was MP from Bihar's Begusarai and was elected MLA for eight times from the same constituency. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and shared condolences over Singh's demise.

 

 

Singh was the deputy speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2005. IN 2008, he was made state urban development minister in the NDA government. He was a member of parliament from Nawada (2009) and Begusarai (2014). He was also the education minister of Bihar.

Tags:
Bhola SinghBJPBegusaraiBiharDelhi

